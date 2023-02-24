Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $293.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.04 and its 200-day moving average is $327.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

