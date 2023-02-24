SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SALRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fearnley Fonds raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SalMar ASA from 362.00 to 339.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $516.00.

SALRF stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

