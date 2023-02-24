Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Jean I. Liu Sells 5,000 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Seagen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $162.19 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.83.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 1,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seagen from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.82.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.