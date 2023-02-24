Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Jean I. Liu Sells 5,000 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Seagen Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $162.19 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.83.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seagen from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.82.
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
