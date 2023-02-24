Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

JBT opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.26. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $126.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $32,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

