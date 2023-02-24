SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.52) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.56) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on SEGRO from GBX 985 ($11.86) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut SEGRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

SEGXF stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

