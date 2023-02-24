Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.65. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

