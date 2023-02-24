Shell Asset Management Co. Has $385,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after purchasing an additional 776,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,320,000 after purchasing an additional 166,201 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 796,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $148.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.66.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

