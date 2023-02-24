Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $397,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

