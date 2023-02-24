Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 32,118 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,747.2% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,686,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,686,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,586 shares of company stock worth $5,001,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HALO. Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

