Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shiseido Stock Up 1.6 %
SSDOY stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $58.56.
Shiseido Company Profile
