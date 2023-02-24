Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shiseido Stock Up 1.6 %

SSDOY stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $58.56.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

