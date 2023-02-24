Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAE. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($109.57) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Stock Up 1.3 %

SAE stock opened at €70.42 ($74.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.31. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 12 month high of €105.25 ($111.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

