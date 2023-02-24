Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

Shares of Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £175.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75. Macfarlane Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85.20 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.34.

Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 2.52 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Bob McLellan purchased 13,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £14,111.78 ($16,993.95). 19.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

