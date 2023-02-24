Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,264,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,724 shares.The stock last traded at $29.07 and had previously closed at $28.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.
Signify Health Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signify Health
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
