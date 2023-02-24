Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $18.40. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 334,201 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.75%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

