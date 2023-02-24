Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $18.40. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 334,201 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Articles

