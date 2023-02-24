Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Metzler set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday.

Sixt Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €119.10 ($126.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. Sixt has a 52 week low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a 52 week high of €149.40 ($158.94). The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is €103.14 and its 200-day moving average is €98.56.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

