Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth $160,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth $713,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 265.0% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 178,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 129,497 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 43.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.82. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

