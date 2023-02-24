Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $626,000 Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sempra were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Sempra by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $155.66 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

