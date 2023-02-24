Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $587,000 in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 94.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 31.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VRTV opened at $137.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.02 and a 200 day moving average of $122.89. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

