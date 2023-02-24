Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,247 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TELUS were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 156.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

