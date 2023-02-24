Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 48,958 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 519,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,958 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sonendo were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonendo by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 48,171 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Sonendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

In other news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,168.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 16,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,617 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sonendo from $6.35 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

