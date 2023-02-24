Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of CTI BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $697.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

