Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,319,000 after buying an additional 265,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,994,000 after purchasing an additional 214,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $349.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.01. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $361.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

