Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sleep Number updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25 to $2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$2.00 EPS.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $69.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sleep Number

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

