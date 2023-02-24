Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Wedbush

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.