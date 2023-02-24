SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Cut to $32.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.