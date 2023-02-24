Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $449,069.18 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,307,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Derek Andersen sold 451 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $4,279.99.

On Thursday, December 15th, Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $10.10 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,397 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Snap to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.