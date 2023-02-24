Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,963 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Snap by 1,213.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap by 382.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Snap by 19.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $41.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $611,821.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,556 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,203,593 shares of company stock worth $12,918,737. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

