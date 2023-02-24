Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $62.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.