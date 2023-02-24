SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 3,730 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $304,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $772,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pollok sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $304,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,536 shares of company stock worth $5,900,024. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

SouthState Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of SouthState by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in SouthState by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,056,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,662,000 after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SouthState by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95. SouthState has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SouthState will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 30.35%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

