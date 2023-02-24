SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,340,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 549,935 shares.The stock last traded at $20.70 and had previously closed at $20.89.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2,494.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1,768.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

