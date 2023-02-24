SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,640,000 after acquiring an additional 247,669 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 95,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $77.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $86.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

