Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMP. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

