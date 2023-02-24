Stephens Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $64.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.