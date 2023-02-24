Stephens Trims Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Target Price to $26.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRN. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.