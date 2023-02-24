Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 2,798.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,063 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,455,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 97,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.54.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Further Reading

