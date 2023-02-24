Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($44.36) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

SAX stock opened at €52.70 ($56.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €34.44 ($36.64) and a 1 year high of €69.10 ($73.51).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

