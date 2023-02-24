Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

