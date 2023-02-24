Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TNDM. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.69.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $38.17 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Insider Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.