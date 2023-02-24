Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 225 ($2.71) price target on the stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 4.3 %

LON TKO opened at GBX 140.80 ($1.70) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £403.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,768.75 and a beta of 2.08. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 182 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

About Taseko Mines

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.