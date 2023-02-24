Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Down to $43.28

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.28, but opened at $42.22. Teck Resources shares last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 2,434,453 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $291,283,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $108,290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,404 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

