Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Tellurian from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.60.
Tellurian Trading Up 9.4 %
TELL stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.54.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
