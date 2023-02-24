Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director Sells $721,500.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,922,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Terex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

