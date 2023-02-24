Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.46% of Textron worth $55,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Textron by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $73.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

