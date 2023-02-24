The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 21st

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Cheesecake Factory has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. Cheesecake Factory has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 5.1 %

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAKE. UBS Group cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Stories

