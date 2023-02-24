The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $43.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares in the company, valued at $133,284,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $589,736.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,573,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,148,355.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 261,232 shares of company stock worth $15,752,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

