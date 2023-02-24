The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Price Target to $36.00

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Granite Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Granite Construction stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 351.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 38.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

