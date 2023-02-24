The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
NYSE:LGL opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $25.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66.
About The LGL Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.