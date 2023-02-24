The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:LGL opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $25.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

