The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.53.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $51.50 on Friday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after acquiring an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,551,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mosaic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,356,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.