Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$9.96 price target (down previously from C$10.23) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TF stock opened at C$8.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 147.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.75. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$9.70. The firm has a market cap of C$690.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 132.69%.

(Get Rating)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.